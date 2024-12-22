Chad's leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in an official ceremony on Saturday promoted to marshal, the same title held by his late father and former president.

The National Transition Council, dominated by the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), had already overwhelmingly voted in favour of elevating Deby to marshal and held a ceremony at the presidential palace to mark the occasion.

Deby was "elevated to the designation of marshal for his services rendered to the nation and numerous military victories won inside and outside the country", according to a resolution adopted three weeks ahead of next weekend's legislative and local elections.

The December 29 polls, boycotted by the opposition, will be the country's first parliamentary elections since 2011.

Legitimised in a presidential election

Deby's father, Idriss Deby Itno, was similarly declared marshal in 2020 following a successful offensive against insurgent group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region. He led the central African nation for 30 years before being killed by rebels in 2021.

The younger Deby swiftly seized power with support of the military, and was subsequently legitimised in a disputed presidential election in May 2024.

Last month, Chad announced it would end military cooperation with former colonial power France.

Chad had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the Sahel after the forced withdrawal of troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger after a series of military coups.

