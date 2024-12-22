AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Chad's President Deby elevated to marshal
Chad's President General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been promoted to marshal in an official ceremony on Saturday.
Chad's President Deby elevated to marshal
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was "elevated to the designation of marshal for his services rendered to the nation and numerous military victories." / Photo: Reuters / Others
December 22, 2024

Chad's leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in an official ceremony on Saturday promoted to marshal, the same title held by his late father and former president.

The National Transition Council, dominated by the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), had already overwhelmingly voted in favour of elevating Deby to marshal and held a ceremony at the presidential palace to mark the occasion.

Deby was "elevated to the designation of marshal for his services rendered to the nation and numerous military victories won inside and outside the country", according to a resolution adopted three weeks ahead of next weekend's legislative and local elections.

The December 29 polls, boycotted by the opposition, will be the country's first parliamentary elections since 2011.

Legitimised in a presidential election

Deby's father, Idriss Deby Itno, was similarly declared marshal in 2020 following a successful offensive against insurgent group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region. He led the central African nation for 30 years before being killed by rebels in 2021.

The younger Deby swiftly seized power with support of the military, and was subsequently legitimised in a disputed presidential election in May 2024.

Last month, Chad announced it would end military cooperation with former colonial power France.

Chad had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the Sahel after the forced withdrawal of troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger after a series of military coups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us