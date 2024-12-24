South Africa announced it will suspend the Lebombo border crossing with Mozambique for truck traffic starting Tuesday citing security concerns.

Mozambique has seen violent protests since late October when the electoral authority announced Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, winner in a disputed October vote after allegations of rigging.

The Constitutional Council, the nation's highest court, confirmed on Monday the election results that extended the Frelimo party's half-century grip on power.

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) said the suspension of truck traffic will continue "until we are given assurance that the corridor is protected by military as well as the police on the Mozambican side," BMA Commissioner Mike Masiapato is quoted as saying by public broadcaster SABC.

Small vehicles

The border agency said only small vehicles and people will be cleared to cross the border into Mozambique.

It said the decision was made prior to the declaration by Mozambique’s Constitutional Council.

Lebombo is the main border crossing for the flow of goods and freight traffic between the two countries.

Last month South Africa announced the temporary closure of the busy border crossing due to the ongoing post-election violence in Mozambique.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.