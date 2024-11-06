AFRICA
3 MIN READ
S. Africa shuts key border with Mozambique over unrest
South Africa has announced temporary closure of a key border point with Mozambique over post-election unrest in Mozambique.
S. Africa shuts key border with Mozambique over unrest
South Africa's Border Management Authorities said they received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo Port of entry. / Photo: Getty Images
November 6, 2024

South Africa has announced the temporary closure of a busy border crossing with Mozambique due to the ongoing post-election violence in the neighbouring country.

South Africa's Border Management Authorities said they received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo Port of entry.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," Michael Masiapato, the commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Mozambique has witnessed a wave of protests since late October when Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of Mozambique's ruling Mozambique Liberation Front party, was declared winner of the October 9 elections.

High volume of travel

Chapo, 47, won with a commanding 71% of the vote, defeating his closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane of the Podemos party, who secured just 20.32%.

Mondlane has been calling for protests against the poll results, describing them as "fraudulent."

There is usually a high volume of travel between South Africa and Mozambique with traders, seasonal workers and truck drivers using the border crossing.

The BMA said the decision to shut the border crossing was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port.

Alternative routes

"We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo Port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible, at the moment until the situation has stabilized," Masiapato said.

South African authorities also said they were providing assistance to seven officials from the Mozambican side who have requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us