South Africa has announced the temporary closure of a busy border crossing with Mozambique due to the ongoing post-election violence in the neighbouring country.

South Africa's Border Management Authorities said they received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo Port of entry.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," Michael Masiapato, the commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Mozambique has witnessed a wave of protests since late October when Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of Mozambique's ruling Mozambique Liberation Front party, was declared winner of the October 9 elections.

High volume of travel

Chapo, 47, won with a commanding 71% of the vote, defeating his closest challenger, Venancio Mondlane of the Podemos party, who secured just 20.32%.

Mondlane has been calling for protests against the poll results, describing them as "fraudulent."

There is usually a high volume of travel between South Africa and Mozambique with traders, seasonal workers and truck drivers using the border crossing.

The BMA said the decision to shut the border crossing was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port.

Alternative routes

"We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo Port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible, at the moment until the situation has stabilized," Masiapato said.

South African authorities also said they were providing assistance to seven officials from the Mozambican side who have requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection.

