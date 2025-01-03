By Charles Mgbolu

The year 2025 for the entertainment industry will undoubtedly be a year filled with music, movies, and fashion that celebrates the richness of African creativity.

From the pulsating rhythms of its music to the compelling narratives of its cinema and the vibrant expressions of its designers, Africa's influence on the global entertainment landscape is set to continue.

The year is expected to see exciting premieres, groundbreaking collaborations, and well-deserved recognition, albeit with some controversy thrown in the mix.

Music

The 67th GRAMMY Awards is set to return to Los Angeles USA on February 2nd with a strong showing from Nigerian artists.

Tems hopes to lead the pack with three nominations, while Burna Boy to extend his record of consecutive Grammy nods to six.

Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Yemi Alade, and Lojay also received nominations in the Best African Music Performance category.

Controversy

However, the Grammy Awards' heavy focus on Nigerian Afrobeats in the "Best African Music Performance" category often sparks debate on social media.

While the genre's popularity is undeniable, many argued that it overshadows the vast diversity of African music, and perhaps the Grammys may be missing the full richness of the continent's music genres.

Soukous (Congo), Mbalax (Senegal), Amapiano (South Africa), Rai (Algeria), Benga (Kenya), Chimurenga (Zimbabwe), and Makossa (Cameroon) are some other popular African music in their regions.

Observers noted that seven of the eight nominees in the African act category were Nigerian artists. They stressed that African music does not start and end with the Afrobeats.

Film

The 97th Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on March 2nd. Again, many fans say African representation at the award is limited, with the Senegalese feature film 'Dahomey' by Mati Diop becoming the only African film to advance to the final voting stages.

Feature films such as Egypt’s 'Flight 404' by Mona Zaki, Kenya's 'Nawi' by Apuu Mourine, Nigeria’s 'Mai Martaba' by Prince Daniel Aboki, South Africa’s 'Old Righteous Blues' by Muneera Sallies, and Tunisia's 'Take My Breath' by Nada Mezni Hafaiedh were among the films initially selected but failed to advance.

'Dahomey' by Diop narrates the story of the return of 26 royal treasures stolen and exhibited in Paris before their eventual return to Benin.

Diop is praised for artistically expressing a new generation's demand for the repatriation of stolen African artefacts, as widely reported in several African nations.

AMVCA

The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 10th. The prestigious ceremony acknowledges and celebrates the best in Pan-African filmmaking, acting, and technical achievements.

Fashion

The Nairobi Fashion Week is set to return and will feature vibrant collections from the East African fashion scene from January 29 to February 1, 2025.

While South Africa Fashion Week will also showcase the latest Autumn/Winter collections from September 26th to 28th, no date and venue have been announced yet for the Lagos fashion week.

2025 promises to be a celebration of African talent across music, film, and fashion. The year is already shaping up to be a year for African entertainment to shine brighter on the global stage.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.