AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Abducted Malian religious leader dies
An eminent Malian Muslim leader has died after being kidnapped by insurgents in late December.
Abducted Malian religious leader dies
The abducted religious leader in Mali was the General Caliph of the Tijaniyyah, one of the main branches of Sufism in West Africa. / Photo: AP
January 6, 2025

An eminent Malian Muslim leader has died after being kidnapped by insurgents in late December, according to an audio message attributed to a key militant leader circulating on social media Monday.

Thierno Amadou Hady Tall, who preached moderation and non-violence, was kidnapped near the Mauritanian border in an abduction blamed on an Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group.

Tall was the General Caliph of the Tijaniyyah, one of the main branches of Sufism in West Africa.

He died after the kidnapping while being transferred to a location where he was to be interrogated, according to the audio recording attributed to one of the insurgent group's leaders Amadou Koufa.

Insurgent arrest

A family member speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity for safety reasons described the news of his death as "credible."

Tall had been wounded during the abduction as he returned from a religious meeting in a convoy of cars, the source said.

The insurgent group accused Tall of dealing with the Malian state, which is battling militant groups.

Mali has faced profound insurgent unrest since 2012, with the country's military rulers breaking ties with former colonial power France and turning politically and militarily towards Russia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us