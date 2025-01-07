Why Orthodox Christians mark Christmas in January
Orthodox Christians in several countries, including Ethiopia, Egypt, Eritrea are celebrating Christmas on January 7.
January 7, 2025

By Staff Reporter

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Christmas with festivities being held across several countries, some in Africa.

In Ethiopia, night vigils were held on Monday's Christmas Eve and Christian faithful attended church services on Tuesday.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar.

Other Christian denominations follow the Gregorian calendar, celebrating Christmas on December 25 every year.

In Addis Ababa, faithful lit candles and followed the lead of priests, who chanted spiritual songs. The congregants wore white garments, a symbol of purity and protection from evil forces in their tradition.

“It is very beautiful to be part of this Christian community. I hope all the young people come here and celebrate with us,” Kibir Girma, a 23-year-old woman told journalists at a service in Addis Ababa.

Orthodox worshippers celebrate Christmas by gathering with their family and friends for a feast.

Similar festivities have been held in Egypt and Eritrea that have a significant number of Orthodox Christians.

In Egypt, a church service was held to mark Orthodox Christmas Eve celebrations at the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church in the capital, Cairo.

The festive mood was palpable among congregants who gathered in churches across Egypt.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
