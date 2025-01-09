SPORTS
CAF increases CHAN prize money to $10.4 m
The CHAN Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, to February 28, 2025.
  Senegal's Lions of Teranga are the reigning CHAN champions. Photo: CAF / Others
January 9, 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money of the winner of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024 by 75%, with the winner now receiving USD 3.5 million, a CAF statement said.

CAF announced that the total prize money for the tournament has also been increased by 32% (USD 10.4 million).

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said in the statement the competition is “part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide.”

The CHAN Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024 is scheduled to hold between Saturday, February 1- 28, 2025.

Qualified nations

17 countries have already qualified for the tournament, namely Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

“CHAN is an important competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF competitions,” the CAF statement added.

Senegal's Lions of Teranga are the reigning CHAN champions after defeating hosts Algeria 4-5 in a tense penalty shootout that ended the finals of the 2022 edition.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
