The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has officially confirmed Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania as co-hosts of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled to take place in February next year.

The biennial African Nations Championship (CHAN) is restricted to locally-based players, ruling out big name footballers who move to Europe and other parts of the world.

It will be the first time East Africa hosts a continental football competition for national teams, and will serve as a precursor to the three nations hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

The host stadiums and training venues for the 2025 African Nations Championship will be confirmed in due course, the continent's football governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

''The road to Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will kick off with the first round of Qualifiers on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024 and 1-13 November 2024,'' CAF added.

''The Second Round of the Qualifiers will be played on 20-22 December and 27-29 December 2024,'' it said.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.