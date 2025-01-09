The passing of legendary South African singer and actress Winnie Khumalo on Tuesday, January 7, at the age of 51, has triggered a wave of mourning and tributes across the nation and beyond.

Fans, fellow artists, and public figures have taken to social media and other platforms to express their sadness and celebrate the mark Khumalo left on the South African entertainment industry.

News of Khumalo’s death spread rapidly after it was announced by her family, prompting an immediate outpouring of grief online.

#RIPWinnieKhumalo quickly trended across social media platforms, with thousands of heartfelt messages flooding timelines.

Music entertainment platform BET Africa paid tribute to Winnie, calling her legendary.

"To a legendary voice, an icon of resilience, and an electrifying performer—Winnie Khumalo, you will be profoundly missed. Your music, spirit, and strength have touched countless lives. Rest in power, Queen," BET wrote on X.

South Africa's Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture Chairperson Joe McGluwa, in a statement, said the Afro-pop music genre is poorer with Khumalo's passing.

“Ms Khumalo was a legend. It fills us with great pride that she has left us some good memories of her undeniable artistic abilities. The music industry benefitted greatly from her distinct voice and songwriting ability. The Afropop music genre is poorer with her passing.”

Fans shared memories of her music, particularly her gold-selling album ‘I Just Wanna Live My Life’ and her memorable roles in popular SABC programs like Muvhango and Mponeng.

"I remember dancing to 'I Just Wanna Live My Life' at every family gathering," one fan tweeted. "Winnie's music was the soundtrack to so many of our lives. Rest in peace, Mama Winnie."

On Facebook, another fan wrote, "Devastated by this news. Winnie Khumalo was a true icon, a beacon of talent and joy. Her voice and presence will be deeply missed. My deepest condolences to her family and friends."

The impact of Khumalo’s music resonated deeply with many, who shared personal stories of how her songs provided comfort, inspiration, and a sense of connection. Her on-screen presence also earned her a special place in the hearts of television viewers.

Khumalo rose to prominence with her hit album ‘I Just Wanna Live My Life,’ which achieved gold status, selling over 25,000 copies and cementing her place in South African music history.

Her career began at the young age of 15, showcasing her early talent and dedication to the performing arts.

Beyond her musical achievements, Khumalo also made notable appearances on television, starring in popular SABC programs such as Muvhango and Mponeng, further broadening her reach and solidifying her status as a versatile entertainer.

