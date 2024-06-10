South African rapper Shebeshxt is devastated following the death of his nine-year-old daughter in a car accident.

The 27-year-old rapper was travelling with three passengers to perform at the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in the northern Limpopo province on Saturday when an accident occurred.

“My life will never be the same without your presence," Shebeshxt wrote on X on Monday.

Shebeshxt’s Volkswagen Polo car collided with a heavy motor vehicle and overturned on the R37 road in Limpopo on Saturday night.

The rapper, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, also shared that he had lost his foot in the crash.

"My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Loosing [sic] my f##t was enough, not too loose [sic] my daughter," he wrote on X.

Condolences and prayers from fans and the music community have been pouring in.

Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said in a statement on Monday: “We cannot imagine the pain and grief they must be experiencing, but we want them to know that they are not alone.

“The entire artistic community stands in solidarity with them, offering comfort and support. Shebe is not only a talented artist but also a valued member of our creative fraternity."

Shebeshxt became famous in South Africa's music space after his single "Ke Di Shxt Malume," which went viral on TikTok in 2022.