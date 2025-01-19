SPORTS
Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat in the English Premier League at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana failed to clear a shot fired at him, resulting in a Brighton goal. / Photo: AFP
January 19, 2025

Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another, with the hosts not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were also on the scoresheet in the second half for Brighton, who also had a goal from Joao Pedro ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty for United to level the score at 1-1 at halftime but, after Brighton took the lead for the second time, Onana spilled a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.

Brighton climb to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.

SOURCE:Reuters
