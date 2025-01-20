BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South African Airways resumes flight to Tanzania after five years
The resumption of SAA flights to Dar es Salaam follows Air Tanzania’s return to South Africa in November of the previous year after a similar five-year hiatus.
Passenger boards a South African Airways plane in Windhoek / Photo: Reuters
January 20, 2025

South African Airways (SAA) is set to resume flights to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 20th, after five years, marking a "significant step in the airline's post-restructuring recovery and regional expansion strategy," the airline says.

The resumption of daily flights to Tanzania’s commercial capital comes after the airline posted its first profit since 2012 last year, a key milestone that has enabled it to pursue growth opportunities, state broadcaster SABC reports.

According to interim CEO John Mamola, the decision to reinstate the Dar es Salaam route is strategically important.

"With significant South African investments in Tanzania, the decision is expected to create more opportunities for trade between the two countries," Mahama said in a statement.

He added that the airline's resumption is expected to "facilitate business travel and boost trade relations between South Africa and Tanzania."

Air Tanzania resumption

The resumption of SAA flights to Dar es Salaam follows Air Tanzania’s return to South Africa in November of the previous year after a similar five-year hiatus.

Air Tanzania’s suspension of flights to South Africa in 2019 stemmed from legal challenges that resulted in the impounding of one of its aircraft in Johannesburg. SABC reports.

The incident strained relations and disrupted air connectivity between the two nations for several years.

South African Airways has undergone a major restructuring process after facing significant challenges in recent years, including financial difficulties that led to an urgent government intervention in 2021.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
