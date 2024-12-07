BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Pilots suspend strike at South African Airways
The suspension is a conditional agreement with SAA management that was struck on Saturday morning.
Passenger boards a South African Airways plane in Windhoek / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2024

Pilots at South African Airways agreed on Saturday to end a strike that had led to the cancellation of nearly half the carrier's flights on its first day, the South African public broadcaster SABC and local news outlets report.

The carrier reached an agreement with SAA Pilots Association and National Transport Movement to suspend the strike pending further negotiations, according to SABC.

The suspension is a conditional agreement with SAA management that was struck on Saturday morning, two days after pilots went on strike following a deadlock in pay talks.

South African Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. The unions could not be immediately reached.

Talks between the unions and the airline on improving working conditions will continue, local broadcaster eNCA reports.

The airline cancelled its Perth and Sao Paulo flights on Thursday. It flew 51% of the planned flights on the first day of the strike, including only 33% of its international flights.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
