BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Zambia copper output increased by 12% in 2024
Zambia's copper output rose 12% in 2024, buoyed by a recovery in production at key mines.
Zambia copper output increased by 12% in 2024
Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo. / Photo: Reuters / Others
January 22, 2025

Zambia's copper output rose 12% in 2024, buoyed by a recovery in production at key mines as the government counts on the sector to drive economic growth.

Output reached roughly 820,670 metric tonnes, up from 732,580 tonnes the year before, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said on Wednesday.

Barrick Gold's Lumwana mine ramped up output and Vedanta Resources' Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) resumed activities.

Output also picked up at Mopani Copper Mines, which was recently bought by United Arab Emirates firm, International Resources Holding.

Electricity shortages, drought

Kabuswe said production rose despite electricity shortages after a devastating drought that hit hydroelectric power generation.

Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the government is trying to lift annual copper output to 3 million tonnes within about a decade.

Vedanta, backed by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has said it plans to invest about $1.3 billion to revive production at KCM, which nearly collapsed after an ownership battle with Zambian authorities.

Canadian miners Barrick and First Quantum Minerals are also boosting output at their mines in Zambia while KoBold Metals, backed by US investors, has said it plans a $2 billion copper mine in the southern African country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us