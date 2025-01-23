By Charles Mgbolu

The Recording Academy has announced that South African comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the 2025 GRAMMYs. This marks his fifth consecutive year as the master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night.

The GRAMMYs, formally known as the Grammy Awards, are an annual music awards ceremony presented by the Recording Academy to recognise excellence in recorded music.

“The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that GRAMMY-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian and author Trevor Noah will return as the host of the 2025 GRAMMYs. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show,” organisers announced on their website.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Trevor Noah began his career in post-apartheid South Africa, performing stand-up comedy and hosting various television shows. He gained international recognition as the host of The Daily Show, a popular American news satire program, from 2015 to 2022.

Multi-award winner

Noah is a GRAMMY-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian, author, and producer, winning the outstanding variety talk series during the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024.

The GRAMMYs described Noah's sharp wit, charisma, and unique perspective as the endearing trait that has made him a “beloved figure in the entertainment industry.”

Past highlights

Trevor Noah has brought his signature humour and style to the GRAMMYs stage since 2021.

2021 GRAMMYs: Noah's first year as host was marked by a scaled-down, COVID pandemic-friendly ceremony which was held virtually. He brought his signature wit and charm to the virtual stage, seamlessly guiding the audience through the night's performances and awards.

2022 GRAMMYs: Noah returned for his second year as host, bringing a sense of normalcy back to the ceremony following the pandemic. He tackled topics like COVID-19, social justice, while keeping the audience entertained.

2023 GRAMMYs: Noah's third year as host saw him creatively tackle a wide range of topics which analyst at the time said helped improve the shows TV ratings which had struggled with faltering figures.

2024 GRAMMYs: Noah's fourth year as host was marked by a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. One key highpoint was his moving speech that emphasised the importance of celebrating cultural diversity in the industry.

The 2025 GRAMMYs will air on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from the Arena in Los Angeles. Organisers say this year's ceremony carries a renewed sense of purpose, with additional efforts to support wildfire victims and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders.

The Recording Academy have pledged $1 million to aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires and have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

