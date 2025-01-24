By Staff Reporter

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Asake has secured a nomination in the highly competitive Brit Awards 2025 International Artist category for the second year running, marking a significant milestone in his flourishing career.

Asake faces formidable competition in the International Artist category, going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in global music, such as pop icons Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, both of whom have a long history of Brit Awards success.

Last year, Asake was nominated in the Best International Act category with Burna Boy and Rema (Best International song) but all three eventually failed to clinch the award.

Also vying for the award are Billie Eilish, known for her distinctive sound and massive global following, and rising star Benson Boone.

Asake has not publicly commented on his nomination but has gone viral on social media since the announcement was made late on Thursday.

Asake's music, which has been described as a blend of Afrobeats and Fuji music genre has resonated with audiences worldwide.

