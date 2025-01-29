SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ghana adds veteran coach Schafer to Black Stars bench
Winfried Schafer will assist coach Otto Addo and also act as the director of football.
Ghana adds veteran coach Schafer to Black Stars bench
Winfried Schafer won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. Photo / Reuters / Others
January 29, 2025

Ghana have appointed former Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Winfried Schafer as a technical adviser to their team after failing to qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

The 75-year-old German-born Schafer led Cameroon to the African title in 2002 and also previously coached Jamaica and Thailand. He established his coaching credentials at Karlsruhe in the Bundesliga.

Schafer will assist coach Otto Addo as Ghana revamped their technical team ahead of the resumption of World Cup qualification in March.

Addo has been kept on despite Ghana missing out of the Cup of Nations finals for the first time in the last 11 editions after a disastrous qualifying campaign, where they failed to win any of their six matches and finished bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan and Niger.

Oversee development

“In his new role, Schafer will not only provide technical guidance but also oversee the development of football in Ghana as the Director of Football,” said a statement from the Ghana Football Association.

“This role will also require Schafer to develop and implement long-term strategic plans for the association, provide technical guidance in line with Ghana's football philosophy, provide general leadership for youth development and ensure consistent high performance by teams. His experience coaching at both club and national team level will undoubtedly be valuable in this position.”

Ghana next meet Chad and Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers in March. They share top place in Group I with only the group winner advancing to the 2026 finals in North America.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us