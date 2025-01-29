By Staff Reporter

Egypt says art enthusiasts in Africa and beyond should brace to witness the "dawn of a new era in cultural preservation and display" as the official date of the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has been announced.

On July 3, 2025, Egypt will officially inaugurate the Grand Egyptian Museum, which spans an impressive 500,000 square meters, twice the area of the Louvre Museum in Paris and two and a half times the area of the British Museum, organisers said on Tuesday.

Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, called it a monumental undertaking, dedicated to the civilisation of ancient Egypt.

"It has been 100 days since I took on this responsibility, and as the opening approaches, I feel a mix of pride and responsibility," Ghoneim told local media.

Located on the Giza Plateau, the Grand Egyptian Museum is close to the iconic Pyramids and conveniently near the newly inaugurated Sphinx International Airport.

Ghoneim hinted at celebrations extending beyond a single day, potentially spanning several days or even weeks, with international components being explored.

"We are currently preparing multiple scenarios, and the festivities might last several days—perhaps three days, a week, or even several months. These ideas are being discussed at a high level by a committee formed by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and at an even higher level under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” Ghoneim said.

Even before its official inauguration, the GEM has garnered international acclaim, receiving the prestigious Prix Versailles award from UNESCO in 2024, recognising its architectural beauty.

The construction of this monumental museum represents a significant financial investment, with Ghoneim revealing that the total cost reached $1.2 billion, with $750 million secured through loans and the remainder funded by the Egyptian government.

Organisers added that the grand unveiling will be an entirely Egyptian affair, following in the successes of events such as the Royal Mummies Parade in April 2021 and the inauguration of the Avenue of Sphinxes in Luxor, also in 2021.

The sheer scale of the GEM is breathtaking. Spanning 500,000 square meters, it dwarfs the Louvre and the British Museum in size, making it a truly colossal institution.

Inside, organisers say visitors will encounter an unparalleled collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts, the crown jewel of which is the complete treasure of King Tutankhamun.

