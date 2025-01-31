Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has chosen Johnson Asiamah as the West African country's next central bank governor, pending approval by the Council of State, the presidency said on Friday.

The current governor, Ernest Addison, is due to retire from the bank at the end of March and will go on leave from February 3.

Asiamah previously served as a second deputy governor of the central bank between 2016 and 2017, the president's office said in a statement, adding that he had extensive experience in monetary policy and had worked at the Bank of Ghana for over 23 years.

President Mahama won the December presidential election on a promise to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritised the economy.

He unveiled his key cabinet appointments earlier this month, naming Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor as Energy Minister, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney General and Justice Minister.

Ghana is experiencing country’s worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

