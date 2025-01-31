By Pauline Odhiambo

After over 20 years together, the love story of Nigeria's power couple 2Baba and Annie Idibia may be coming to an end.

2Baba, an iconic musician of his generation, and Annie Idibia, a popular actress and model, are reportedly ending their 12-year marriage, which was characterised by happy moments and also trials.

The trials were, however, defeated through resilience.

Unfortunately, the glue that held the celebrity couple together appears to have debonded.

Processing divorce

On Sunday, January 26, 2Baba announced that he and Annie were separated and that they were processing their divorce.

2Baba, real name is Innocent Ujah Idibia, said on Instagram: "I would grant a press release soon to say my story — not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence."

Annie Idibia, on the other hand, is yet to publicly respond to 2Baba's statement.

2Baba, 49, and Annie, 40, were one of Nigeria's biggest celebrity couples. They have two daughters together — aged 16 and 11.

Some of the couple's fans are, however, hoping that 2Baba's announcement about his separation from Annie was another "unintended" statement, given that the post was later deleted but the singer then released a video message saying he stood by his separation announcement.

Happy past

On January 11th, Annie Idibia shared Insta Story posts to her nearly 8 million Instagram followers, showing her past happy moments with 2Baba.

She said their love would stand the test of time, and that quote-unquote "wizards" would be ashamed.

Annie later deleted the posts.

2Baba apology

The actress, who is starring in the reality series "Young, Famous & African", which is airing on Netflix, previously said in the show that 2Baba was unfaithful in their relationship.

Annie said the musician got children by different women despite being in a relationship with her.

In the second season of "Young, Famous & African" reality series, Annie said: "My first child is 2Baba's fifth, yet I met him before everybody. So, you know what that means."

In August 2022, 2Baba apologised to Annie for stepping out on her during their relationship.

He said he was "sorry for all the embarrassment" he had caused Annie, who he described as a "rare kind."

African queen

The couple first met in 1999 at a studio in Nigeria's commercial city Lagos. 2Baba was in his mid-20s and Annie was a teenager. They would later start dating in 2002.

In 2004, 2Baba, whose stage name at the time was 2Face Idibia, released the hit song "African Queen".

Annie Idibia was featured as a model in the "African Queen" music video.

The two would later, in May 2012, exchange wedding vows at a private ceremony in Lagos, before holding a grand wedding in Dubai in March 2013.

A resilient love story is now on the verge of ending. Will it survive, like it did, previously?

