AFRICA
Uganda leader backs military trial of rival despite court ruling
President Yoweri Museveni said the government will not abandon civilian trials on military courts.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni makes an address at the State House in Entebbe / Photo: Reuters
February 1, 2025

Uganda's president condemned on Saturday a Supreme Court ruling that civilians cannot be tried in military court, while the army said it would continue court martialling ex-presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

Besigye was once President Yoweri Museveni's trusted personal doctor but has become a government target since joining the opposition 25 years ago and unsuccessfully running for president four times.

He was abducted in November and has been facing the death penalty on treason charges in a court martial that his wife, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima, has called a "sham".

The country's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that it was unconstitutional for civilians to be tried in military courts, raising hopes Besigye's treason trial might be halted.

'Wrong decision'

"I was sorry to hear of the wrong decision by the supreme court", President Yoweri Museveni said on X on Saturday.

Uganda "cannot and will not abandon this useful instrument for stability", he said.

"Armed illegal operators should be tried, initially, in military courts to protect the society," he added.

Earlier, army spokesman Chris Magezi said: "Under no circumstances will Colonel Kizza Besigye be released until he faces the full extent of martial law."

"The General Court Martial will continue to try anyone who conspires to murder the president, commits armed rebellion against Uganda and engages in terrorism against the people of Uganda," Magezi said.

Decision condemned

Opposition figures and human rights defenders condemned the army's decision.

The UN and several rights organisations have voiced concern about the suppression of the opposition in Uganda in the run-up to the presidential election expected in January 2026.

The 80-year-old Museveni will have been in power for 40 years by that time.

SOURCE:AFP
