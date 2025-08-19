AFRICA
At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens remain missing
The boat was carrying at least 50 people and no bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, officials said.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State, emergency services said on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.

The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloading.

Authorities blamed Sunday's accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo local government.

SOURCE:Reuters
