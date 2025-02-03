Monday, February 3, 2025

1028 GMT — The Palestinian Authority presidency accused Israel of committing "ethnic cleansing" in the occupied West Bank.

"The Israeli aggressive policies in the West Bank have led to the killing of 29 citizens, with hundreds wounded and arrested, in addition to the destruction of entire residential blocks in the Jenin and Tulkarem camps, the displacement of thousands, and the massive destruction of infrastructure," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the PA presidency, said in a press statement released by the official news agency WAFA.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people and land, which will lead to an explosion of the situation."

1320 GMT — Palestinians appeal for help with short-term shelter in Gaza

With fighting in Gaza paused Palestinians are appealing for billions of dollars in emergency aid - from heavy machinery to clear rubble to tents and caravans to house people made homeless by Israeli bombardment.

One official from the Palestinian Authority estimated immediate funding needs of $6.5 billion for temporary housing for Gaza's population of more than two million, even before the huge task of long-term reconstruction begins.

US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff estimated that rebuilding could take 10-15 years last week. But before that, Palestinians will have to live somewhere.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that has moved quickly to reassert control of Gaza after a temporary ceasefire began last month, says Gaza has immediate needs for 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans.

1006 GMT — Israel forces evacuations, demolitions in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has evacuated Palestinian families from 12 homes in the town of Tammun, the northern occupied West Bank, and converted them into military barracks amid incursion in the town.

Speaking to Anadolu, Tammun Mayor Najeh Bani Odeh said the Israeli army on its second day of incursion pushed further reinforcements and bulldozers into the town, noting that the army has so far destroyed some 3 kilometres of the town's roads, including much of its infrastructure.

"The army evacuated 12 families from their homes, turning them into military barracks and setting up snipers on them," the mayor said, adding that the residents were forced to flee to other houses in the centre of the town.

0916 GMT — Iran warns against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, warning it would amount to "ethnic cleansing".

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the international community should help Palestinians "secure their right to self-determination rather than pushing for other ideas that would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing".

The remarks from Baqaei come after Trump repeatedly floated an idea to "clean out" Gaza and move its population to Egypt and Jordan.

0842 GMT — Israeli forces demolish more homes as occupied West Bank offensive enters 14th day

The Israeli army's offensive in the northern occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more houses and buildings destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city, and cordoned off a number of homes, ordering those inside to surrender.

08:00 GMT —Israel bombing Jenin camp like it did in Gaza — Palestine

The Israeli army is bombing residential blocks in the Jenin refugee camp just like it did in besieged Gaza, a Palestinian official told Anadolu Agency.

Kamal Abu al Rub, the governor of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, said Israeli authorities are working to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

"The Israeli army has transferred its war from Gaza to the occupied West Bank, and what is happening in the Jenin camp is akin to the Israeli genocide in Gaza," he said.

07:30 GMT — Retired general picked to head Israeli army uses quote from Torah to threaten Palestinians

Israel's incoming army chief threatened Palestinians by quoting a verse from the Torah, the Jewish holy book.

"I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed," said Eyal Zamir, who will replace outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on March 6, referring to a passage from the Book of Leviticus, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

He warned that 2025 would be a year of war and emphasised that the attacks against Palestinians is far from over.

"We still face challenges ahead," he added.

06:50 GMT — UN Special Rapporteur: Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank are criminal

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories slammed Israel's actions in occupied West Bank as “criminal.”

“The genocidal intent is evident in the way Israel targets the totality of the Palestinians,” she said in a post on X.

She pointed out that she had warned the UNGA about this in her last report in October 2024.

06:10 GMT — Trump says Middle East talks with Israel, others 'progressing'

US President Donald Trump said that talks with Israel and other countries on the Middle East were "progressing," ahead of discussions in Washington on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The discussions on the Middle East with Israel and various other countries are progressing. Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu's coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled," Trump told reporters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

05:23 GMT — Netanyahu arrives in US ahead of meeting with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu was welcomed by Israeli officials, including Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon, after landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

"I was excited to welcome Prime Minister @netanyahu, who just landed in Washington ahead of his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump. This is an important meeting that strengthens the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and will enhance our cooperation," said Danon on X.

04:23 GMT — Abbas calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting to stop Israeli attacks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for the convening of an emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop Israel's attacks against Palestinians following the demolition of residential blocks in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Earlier in the day, Bashir Matahen, the director of public relations and media for Jenin municipality, told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army had blown up 21 homes in three neighbourhoods of the camp, warning that "the explosions will continue, according to what the Israeli army has informed Palestinian officials."

Abbas requested "an urgent and emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

03:00 GMT — Hezbollah says funeral for Nasrallah to be held on February 23

Hezbollah has announced that the funeral for its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli attack last year, will take place on February 23 in Beirut.

In a televised statement, Secretary General Naeem Qassem said Nasrallah "was martyred at a time when the conditions were difficult, and there was no possibility for a funeral."

Nasrallah "was temporarily buried (due to security conditions), and we have now decided to hold a public funeral on February 23," he added.

For our live updates from Sunday, February 2, 2025, click here.