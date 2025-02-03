WORLD
3 MIN READ
US tariffs put on hold for one month: Mexico's president
Mexico's president says the US has agreed to put on hold for a month imposition of tariffs on Mexico to allow for bilateral resolution of the two countries' concerns.
US tariffs put on hold for one month: Mexico's president
As part of Mexico's commitments, President Claudia Sheinbaum said 10,000 National Guard troops would be deployed along the US-Mexico border to combat fentanyl smuggling. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on February 1 will be put on hold for a month.

In a statement on her X account, Sheinbaum said she had a call with Trump, during which both leaders reached agreements on their shared border and fentanyl trafficking.

As part of Mexico's commitments, Sheinbaum said 10,000 National Guard troops would be deployed along the US-Mexico border to combat fentanyl smuggling.

In return, the US pledged to curb gun smuggling into Mexico.

'Very friendly' conversation

Sheinbaum also announced that the tariffs would be suspended for a month, temporarily easing tensions after Trump fulfilled his promise to impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican goods — an action that had sparked strong opposition from Mexican officials.

Trump confirmed the conversation on Truth Social, describing it as "very friendly." He stated that Sheinbaum had agreed to immediately deploy 10,000 Mexican troops to the border to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the US.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," Trump wrote.

Over the weekend, Sheinbaum pushed back against US accusations that her government was colluding with organised crime — the same day the tariffs were announced.

'Talking and dialogue'

She dismissed the claim as slander and criticised the use of tariffs, arguing that diplomacy is the proper way to address shared concerns.

"It is not with the imposition of tariffs that problems are solved, but through talking and dialoguing, as we did in the last few weeks with the Department of State to address the phenomenon of migration; in our case, with respect for human rights," she said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us