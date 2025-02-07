By Yusuf Kamadan

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), under the leadership of its self-exiled founder Fetullah Gulen, has long masqueraded as a benign network of educational and humanitarian institutions.

Yet, evidence reveals that it operates as a clandestine cult-like organisation with parallels to the infamous Osho movement of the 1980s.

Much like Rajneeshpuram, which outwardly promoted spiritual enlightenment but engaged in criminal acts such as bioterrorism and financial fraud, FETO has built a sprawling empire, particularly in the United States.

Even after the ringleader Gulen's death in 2024, the organisation remains active in the US, sustaining its influence through a deeply embedded network. Under the guise of charter schools, nonprofits, and lobbying groups, it exploits public resources while advancing its covert agenda.

Cult-Like structure and the Osho Movement parallel

FETO's operations exhibit many characteristics of a dangerous cult. Members are conditioned to view Gulen as an infallible leader and are expected to follow his directives with unquestioning obedience.

Much like the Osho movement's coercive practices, FETO has been accused of using psychological manipulation, blackmail, and indoctrination to maintain its hold over members.

The ultimate goal is the infiltration of state institutions and the consolidation of political power—an ambition starkly evident in its failed coup attempt in Türkiye in 2016.

The group's outward image as a promoter of education mirrors the Osho movement's earlier public relations strategies.

However, just as Rajneeshpuram was ultimately exposed for its sinister activities, FETO's hidden agenda of subversion, fraud, and financial exploitation has come to light.

Charter schools as a cover for corruption

One of FETO's most prominent activities in the US is its operation of over 150 charter schools, making it the largest charter school network in the country.

As the Turkish intelligence uncovered, these schools, often established under deceptive names to obscure their connections to Gulen, have been embroiled in controversies surrounding financial mismanagement, nepotism, and abuse of public funds.

A notable tactic employed by FETO involves the exploitation of the H-1B visa programme.

Hundreds of members of the terrorist organisation, many of whom lack proper qualifications, have been brought into the US to fill teaching and administrative roles in these schools.

These employees are reportedly required to donate portions of their salaries back to FETO, effectively funnelling taxpayer money into the organisation's global network.

Furthermore, FETO-affiliated schools have been implicated in bid-rigging and awarding inflated contracts to FETO-linked companies, diverting millions of dollars intended for education into their covert operations.

In a 2019 report, Forbes has highlighted these financial irregularities that reveal a systematic effort to funnel taxpayer money into the organisation's broader network.

These findings, align with similar patterns observed in the Osho movement, where financial gains were prioritised over the purported spiritual or educational mission.

Exploiting vulnerabilities in the education system

FETO's charter schools primarily target underserved communities, presenting themselves as institutions offering high-quality STEM education and college preparation.

This enables them to secure public funding and gain trust among parents and local officials. However, investigations and whistleblowers have revealed that these schools often function as recruitment centres for FETO's ideology.

Students are subtly indoctrinated through cultural programmes and extracurricular activities. These initiatives, marketed as opportunities for enrichment, often serve as mechanisms to disseminate FETO's worldview and strengthen its influence.

A threat to US national security?

FETO's activities extend far beyond the education sector. Through a network of think tanks, nonprofits, and lobbying efforts, the organisation actively seeks to shape American policy and public opinion in its favour.

It frequently portrays itself as a victim of political persecution in Türkiye, diverting attention from its illicit activities and cultivating support among US politicians and intellectuals.

This infiltration of US systems poses a significant national security risk.

By abusing the legal and financial frameworks of the country, FETO undermines trust in public institutions while financing its broader agenda.

The group's history of subversion in Türkiye serves as a stark warning of the dangers it could pose if left unchecked in the United States.

FETO's open opposition to Trump

FETO's involvement in American politics extends to targeted campaigns against individuals it perceives as obstacles to its agenda.

President Donald Trump has been a consistent target of FETO's criticism, with its prominent members using social media and affiliated media outlets to discredit him.

For instance, in an August 2024 post, Ergun Babahan, a FETO member wrote, "Trump has completely lost his mind and is likely to lose the election heavily."

Babahan's disdain for Trump is well-documented, including his 2023 post claiming, "The conservative judges appointed by Trump are killing the USA," and a 2020 tweet decrying Trump's attempts to influence vote counts, calling it "an embarrassment in the history of democracy".

Kuzzat Altay, another prominent FETO figure, declared, "Trump is the most dictatorial president ever," while Nedim Hazar proclaimed, "With Trump, the effect of global fascism will peak!"

Additionally, Said Sefa's posts were even more caustic. He referred to Trump as a "cockscomb" and described his presidency as "a source of encouragement for illiterates, machos, and fascists".

Sevgi Akarcesme echoed similar sentiments, calling Trump "an egoist who continues to severely undermine democracy by democratic means".

Akarcesme also amplified anti-Trump narratives by retweeting numerous posts critical of his presidency.

FETO-affiliated writer Ugur Tezcan wrote in an article, "All autocratic leaders and their supporters, the far right, and fascist circles around the world are eagerly awaiting a new Trump presidency."

Meanwhile, Adem Yavuz Arslan has consistently attacked Trump in his publications and broadcasts, further highlighting FETO's calculated opposition to the US president.

Vigilance is Key

FETO's presence in the United States is a clear example of how cult-like organisations can exploit democratic systems for their own gain.

While it outwardly promotes education and interfaith dialogue, its documented history of corruption, manipulation, and subversion tells a very different story.

To protect public resources and national security, US authorities must closely monitor FETO's activities and hold the organisation accountable for its misdeeds.

By recognising its parallels with other cults and its consistent anti-Trump rhetoric, policymakers can better understand FETO's true motives and take the necessary steps to prevent further exploitation.

FETO's actions serve as a warning of the dangers of unchecked power, emphasising the importance of vigilance in safeguarding democratic values.