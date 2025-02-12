WORLD
Trump, Putin agree to 'stop deaths' in Russia-Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump says he had a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
US President Donald Trump held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on February 12, 2025. / Photo: AA
February 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the dollar, and various other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.

He said they each talked about the strengths of their nations and the "great benefit" that they will someday have to work together.

"But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘common sense.’ We both believe very strongly in it.

Working together 'very closely'

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.

Trump said he asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and his special envoy Steve Witkoff to lead negotiations.

The president added he believes the negotiations will be "successful."

Trump reiterated his claim that the Russia-Ukraine war would have never started if he had been president, stressing: "No more lives should be lost!"

'Successful conclusion'

He also thanked Putin for his "time and effort" with respect to the call and the release of Marc Fogel, who was behind bars in Russia since 2021, and freed by Russia on Tuesday.

"I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!" Trump added.

SOURCE:AA
