Prominent opposition figure in Uganda, Kizza Besigye, appeared in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court in Kampala on Friday, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports.

Besigye appeared alongside Samuel Lubega Mukaaku after they were arrested in downtown Kampala while demonstrating against high commodity prices in Uganda in 2022.

Besigye, 68, was charged in a military tribunal in Kampala in November last year with offences related to illegal possession of a firearm and threatening national security.

Besigye also faces a separate charge of treachery, a crime under military law that carries the death penalty.

The military trial of Besigye angered his supporters and drew concern from rights groups. Amnesty International has called for Besigye’s release, saying his “abduction clearly violated international human rights law and the process of extradition with its requisite fair trial protections.”

His lawyers, led by Erias Lukwago, however, argued that the court proceedings should not continue over medical concerns for Besigye.

On Thursday, Lukwago reported Besigye is unwell and in need of urgent medical care. Besigye’s wife, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, also asserted that he is on a hunger strike, an account disputed by prison authorities.