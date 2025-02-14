AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye appears in civilian court
Amnesty International has called for Besigye’s release, saying his “abduction clearly violated international human rights law.
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye appears in civilian court
Besigye lawyers argue that the court proceedings should not continue. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
February 14, 2025

Prominent opposition figure in Uganda, Kizza Besigye, appeared in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court in Kampala on Friday, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports.

Besigye appeared alongside Samuel Lubega Mukaaku after they were arrested in downtown Kampala while demonstrating against high commodity prices in Uganda in 2022.

Besigye, 68, was charged in a military tribunal in Kampala in November last year with offences related to illegal possession of a firearm and threatening national security.

Besigye also faces a separate charge of treachery, a crime under military law that carries the death penalty.

The military trial of Besigye angered his supporters and drew concern from rights groups. Amnesty International has called for Besigye’s release, saying his “abduction clearly violated international human rights law and the process of extradition with its requisite fair trial protections.”

His lawyers, led by Erias Lukwago, however, argued that the court proceedings should not continue over medical concerns for Besigye.

On Thursday, Lukwago reported Besigye is unwell and in need of urgent medical care. Besigye’s wife, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, also asserted that he is on a hunger strike, an account disputed by prison authorities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us