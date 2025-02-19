Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman said his coach Gian Piero Gasperini's comments describing him as "one of the worst penalty takers" he had ever seen after Tuesday's Champions League exit were "deeply disrespectful" and hurtful.

Belgian side Club Brugge stunned Atalanta 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff tie to dump the Italian side out with a 5-2 aggregate win and reach the last 16.

Lookman pulled back one goal for Atalanta when they were 3-0 down. But the Nigerian, who has scored 15 times this season, had a penalty saved as they crashed out, after which Gasperini said Lookman was not supposed to take the penalty.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo," Lookman wrote on Instagram.

'Difficult moments'

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here - the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.

"This makes what happened last night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result.

"During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which I'll continue to do."

'Terrible record'

Gasperini said Lookman has a "terrible record even in training", adding that Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere were better options to take the spot kick.

Lookman was Atalanta's hero last season when they won the Europa League, netting a hat-trick in the final when they beat Bayer Leverkusen who had been undefeated all season.

