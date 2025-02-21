AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia, Russia agree to expand nuclear cooperation
The deal signed between Russia and Ethiopia builds on an earlier agreement, focusing on exploring nuclear power plant development and establishing a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ethiopia.
The deal includes plans to develop Ethiopia’s nuclear infrastructure and support its expertise in atomic science. Photo: AA / AA
February 21, 2025

Ethiopia and Russia signed a three-year roadmap to expand cooperation in nuclear technology, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology announced.

The agreement follows the implementation of the first nuclear technology roadmap between the two countries and was signed during a high-level forum attended by Ethiopian Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Molla and Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Thursday.

The roadmap builds on a 2023 agreement signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg. That deal focused on exploring nuclear power plant development and establishing a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ethiopia.

It also included plans to develop Ethiopia’s nuclear infrastructure, organise technical tours and training, and support local expertise in atomic science.

Molla stressed Ethiopia's appetite to use nuclear technology for the health, agriculture and energy supply sectors.

Other African countries

The latest agreement was reached as part of broader discussions on Ethiopian-Russian cooperation in trade, investment, education and technology transfer.

Moscow has been expanding nuclear partnerships across Africa, while Ethiopia seeks to integrate nuclear technology into its economy.

Prior reports indicate that the Russian state nuclear company, ROSATOM, has signed similar agreements with several countries, including Egypt, Burkina Faso, Rwanda and Nigeria, among others.

Separately, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov met with Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Zelalem Temesgen to discuss expanding investment ties, particularly in mining, agriculture and renewable energy. Both sides agreed to hold a business forum to identify joint projects.

SOURCE:AA
