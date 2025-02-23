AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan's RSF, allies 'sign charter' for rival government
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and a coalition of political and armed groups have signed a charter to establish a parallel government in the country.
Sudan's RSF, allies 'sign charter' for rival government
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces is led by General Mohamed Dagalo (pictured). / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2025

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and a coalition of political and armed groups have signed a founding charter to establish a parallel government in the war-hit country, sources said on Sunday.

"It's done," a source close to the organisers of the signing ceremony, which took place overnight in Nairobi, told AFP.

The signatories said the charter paves the way for a "government of peace and unity" in rebel-controlled areas of Sudan.

The move comes nearly two years into a devastating war with the regular army that has uprooted more than 12 million people and caused what the United Nations calls the world's worst hunger and displacement crises.

Delayed multiple times

The signing, delayed multiple times, took place behind closed doors in the Kenyan capital.

Among those who signed was a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which controls parts of the southern Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Abdel Rahim Dagalo, deputy and brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – who was notably absent – also signed.

The charter, seen by AFP, calls for "a secular, democratic, decentralised state based on freedom, equality, and justice, without bias toward any cultural, ethnic, religious, or regional identity."

War splits country

It also outlines plans for a "new, unified, professional, national army" with a new military doctrine that "reflects the diversity and plurality characterising the Sudanese state."

The proposed government, according to the charter, aims to end the war, ensure unhindered humanitarian aid and integrate armed groups into a single, national force.

The war between the RSF and the army, triggered by disputes over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military, has killed thousands with both warring parties accused of war crimes.

The conflict has split the country in two, with the army in control of the north and east, while the RSF holds nearly all of the western region of Darfur and swathes of the south.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us