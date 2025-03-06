AFRICA
2 min read
DRC conflict forces 375,000 children out of school in North Kivu
The conflict in eastern DRC has driven approximately 375,000 children out of school in North Kivu province, a charity organisation's report has said.
DRC conflict forces 375,000 children out of school in North Kivu
North Kivu and South Kivu provinces in eastern DRC have recently fallen under the control of M23 armed group. / Photo: Reuters
March 6, 2025

Around 375,000 children in the Democratic Republic of Congo's war-ravaged North Kivu province are missing out on education and are vulnerable to violence and recruitment by armed groups, Save the Children said on Thursday.

The charity said about 17% of schools are closed in the eastern province, where Rwanda-backed M23 fighters have been seizing swathes of territory since resurfacing in 2021.

"The situation is catastrophic," Greg Ramm, Save the Children's DRC director, said.

"Children are being denied their fundamental right to education, and the long-time consequences for their future and the future of the country are dire," Ramm added.

School attendance falls 'significantly'

As part of a lightning offensive the M23 seized North Kivu's major city Goma at the end of January, moving to capture South Kivu capital Bukavu in February, in an area plagued by decades of regional wars.

Goma and Bukavu have populations of around one million people each.

School attendance "has fallen significantly in North Kivu" since January "when 1.3 million students were enrolled to start learning", according to a report from groups including Save the Children.

The NGO said some 775 schools are currently closed across the province, with many converted into shelters for displaced families.

At 'grave risk'

Save the Children also said that children out of school in the province are at "grave risk of violence, including sexual violence."

"Children also face risks from explosive remnants of war, which remain in fields and villages," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us