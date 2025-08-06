TÜRKİYE
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
The Turkish capital hosted a major archaeology event, featuring an exhibition of rare artefacts and the long-awaited return of the Marcus Aurelius statue.
a day ago

Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries, both on land and underwater, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at the International Archaeology Symposium in Ankara.

Since 2002, Erdogan said, the country has secured the return of 13,291 historical artefacts to their homeland.

“Our experts will first explore every inch of our country, then every place the Turk has ever set foot, meticulously recording our cultural heritage,” he added.

The symposium, held at the presidential complex, brings together more than 250 scholars, including 29 international experts.

Among them, 33 academics, 17 from abroad, are scheduled to present research.

Excavation directors from across Türkiye will also convene for the event.

As part of the symposium, the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition opened to the public, featuring 485 artefacts from various ancient cities displayed for the first time.

A highlight of the exhibit is the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was returned to Türkiye after 65 years.

SOURCE:AA
