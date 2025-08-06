Türkiye’s natural gas supply deal with Syria signals Ankara’s evolving role as both a humanitarian actor and an energy power broker in the region, marking a key moment in efforts to restore the war-scarred country’s energy infrastructure, analysts have said.

Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the first shipments of Azerbaijani gas had reached Syria via the newly restored Kilis–Aleppo pipeline, which was completed on May 21 after extensive repair work.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in the Turkish border province of Kilis, Bayraktar called the moment “historic,” noting that it reflects both Türkiye’s technical capabilities and its humanitarian commitment to stabilising the region.

Under the agreement , up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas will be exported to Syria annually — which is enough to generate electricity for approximately five million homes.

Initial flows of up to 6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day will power Aleppo in northern Syria before reaching the central city of Homs, enabling the reactivation of long-dormant power plants.

These deliveries are expected to triple Syria’s average daily electricity supply, which had been reduced to just 3–4 hours a day in many regions since the outbreak of civil war in 2011.

“The gas we are sending is not just energy — it is light, it is life, it is a message of solidarity,” Bayraktar said. “Türkiye is committed to helping Syria recover, step by step.”

Analysts say that by restoring critical infrastructure and forming cross-border partnerships, Ankara is increasingly leveraging energy diplomacy to assert influence and foster stability.

“We’re seeing the rise of Türkiye as a regional energy integrator,” says Oguzhan Akyener, president of Türkiye’s Energy Strategies and Politics Research Center (TESPAM) .

“This is not just about kilowatts and pipelines — it’s about rebuilding lives, shaping peace, and creating interdependence where conflict once ruled,” Akyener tells TRT World.

From ruins to reconstruction

Syria’s once-functional energy infrastructure has been largely decimated by more than a decade of conflict.

Power generation facilities, natural gas systems, and high-voltage transmission lines were either damaged beyond repair or left inoperable. Electricity shortages have paralysed daily life in many parts of the country — including major cities like Damascus.

The collapse of the Baath regime in December 2024 opened a transitional period in Syria, where rebuilding the energy sector has become a top priority. Türkiye, with its geographic proximity and engineering expertise, has stepped forward as a critical partner.

"Türkiye has consistently shouldered responsibility in every stage of Syria’s reconstruction process,” Akyener says. “Its vast experience and technical capabilities are being shared across the border to help a neighbour rise from devastation.”

Before the formal gas supply agreement, Türkiye had already been exporting limited amounts of electricity to northern Syria through eight separate points — a number officials say is now being expanded by at least 25 percent, with long-term plans to more than double capacity.

“At this stage, we’re not just talking about emergency support anymore,” Akyener explains. “This is a comprehensive rebuilding strategy — from electricity generation to transmission infrastructure, and even the future creation of a functioning electricity market.”