Over 100 terrorists were killed and several others captured alive after a week-long military operation against Al Shabab terrorist group in the Lower Shabelle region, the Somali Defence Ministry said on Friday evening.

The Somali National Army (SNA), in collaboration with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), liberated the strategic town of Bariire in the Lower Shabelle region from Al Shabab during the operations, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

“The forces are now conducting clearance operations in the town and surrounding areas, seizing a significant cache of weapons and military supplies,” the statement said.

Strategic town