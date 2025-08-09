AFRICA
At least 100 Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia military operation
Somali National Army, in collaboration with Uganda People's Defence Forces, have liberated strategic Bariire town in Lower Shabelle region from Al Shabab terrorists during week-long operation, says Defence Ministry
Somalia's army has been fighting Al Shabab terrorists for nearly two decades. / Getty Images
August 9, 2025

Over 100 terrorists were killed and several others captured alive after a week-long military operation against Al Shabab terrorist group in the Lower Shabelle region, the Somali Defence Ministry said on Friday evening.

The Somali National Army (SNA), in collaboration with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), liberated the strategic town of Bariire in the Lower Shabelle region from Al Shabab during the operations, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

“The forces are now conducting clearance operations in the town and surrounding areas, seizing a significant cache of weapons and military supplies,” the statement said.

Strategic town

This comes just days after the Defence Ministry announced that at least 70 Al Shabab terrorists had been killed by the Somali army and African Union peacekeepers in the area.

The military also admitted that two SNA soldiers were killed and 12 others injured during fighting in the same area last Monday.

Bariire is a strategic agricultural town situated 73 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Al Shabab has unleased terror in Somalia for over 16 years, regularly targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
