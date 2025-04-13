TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Work is underway for meeting between Turkish, US presidents: Turkish foreign minister
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan states that efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, while also noting that Erdogan intends to visit Syria.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference following the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025). / AA
April 13, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said work is underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Work is ongoing for determining whether such a meeting will take place in the US or Türkiye, Fidan told reporters at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the global communication partner.

Fidan also stated that Erdogan has an intention to visit Syria, adding: "We are working on appropriate conditions, date, and ground."

By Tuncay Şahin
