U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to arrive on Wednesday in South Africa, the first African nation to chair the G20 economic bloc, UN and South African authorities say.

South Africa assumed the one-year rotating presidency of the bloc on December 1.

G20 members include both developing and developed countries, who together make up about 85% of the global gross domestic product, more than 75% of international trade, and account for about two-thirds of the world’s population.

A statement by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation says Guterres will be received by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity to further align perspectives and continue discussions on the priorities for the G20 Presidency, taking forward the pact of the future and ensuring accelerated achievement of sustainable development and climate promises,” the department said.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa said as the first African nation to chair the G20, South Africa has a unique opportunity to shape the global agenda and drive progress on key issues affecting the continent.