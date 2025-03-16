Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team will no longer play matches after less than 72 hours' rest because of the physical strain it puts on players.

Following Real's 2-1 comeback win at Villarreal, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace, the coach was concerned about his side's physical condition.

"I think today is the last time we will play a game before 72 hours. We will never play a game with less than that," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"The team is exhausted, but that was to be expected. It's a victory that says a lot about our squad and the resources we have."

Ancelotti noted that his club had contacted LaLiga about the scheduling conflicts but had yet to receive an answer.

Real top the standings on 60 points, three clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand after last week's postponement of their clash with Osasuna and face third-placed Atletico on Sunday.

Real Madrid 'will not take part' in Club World Cup - TRT Afrika Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that the Spanish club will not take part in the expanded Club World Cup next year. 🔗

"The important thing for us was to win today, tomorrow I will watch the game but as a football fan. The result doesn't matter," Ancelotti said.