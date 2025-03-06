Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, isn't just a titan of industry; he's also a keen cultivator of social and religious connections.

This week, he opened his doors for an intimate Iftar gathering, hosting Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy and music executive Cecil Hammond along with close family and friends for the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

A video capturing Burna Boy warmly shaking hands with Nigerian billionaire and other individuals around a large table as they broke the fourth day of the ongoing Ramadan fast (Iftar) quickly went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Some also point to the power of such gatherings in cementing cohesion between adherents of different faiths given the music star a non-muslim.

Cecil Hammond, who shared a photo from the evening event on Instagram, captioned it "Bringing the legends together, one smile at a time."

Cordial relations

Interestingly, Burna Boy had released a single titled ‘Dangote’ in 2019 from his hit album "African Giant."

The song, while not directly about Dangote, uses his name as a symbol of ambition and wealth.

According to wealth ranking by the Forbes, Dangote is currently the wealthiest person in Africa with $23.9 billion and 86th in the world.

Since the video's release, fans have praised Dangote on social media for consistently ‘‘bridging the gap’’ between generations.

This isn't the first time Dangote has shared moments with entertainers. In the past, he's been seen alongside various prominent figures from the music business, including popular Nigerian artiste Davido.

This Iftar gathering with Burna Boy follows closely on the heels of another high-profile event where another Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, hosted Burna Boy, Hammond, and Wizkid at his home on Wednesday, February 28, for what was called a business dinner.