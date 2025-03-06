Ramadan: Why there is buzz about Dangote's Iftar with Burna Boy
Ramadan: Why there is buzz about Dangote's Iftar with Burna Boy
Music fans have praised Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote on social media for what they generally describe as his gesture of consistently bridging the gap between generations.
By Charles Mgbolu
March 6, 2025

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, isn't just a titan of industry; he's also a keen cultivator of social and religious connections.

This week, he opened his doors for an intimate Iftar gathering, hosting Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy and music executive Cecil Hammond along with close family and friends for the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

A video capturing Burna Boy warmly shaking hands with Nigerian billionaire and other individuals around a large table as they broke the fourth day of the ongoing Ramadan fast (Iftar) quickly went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Some also point to the power of such gatherings in cementing cohesion between adherents of different faiths given the music star a non-muslim.

Eid al-Fitr: A festive destination after a spiritual journey - TRT Afrika

Eid al-Fitr is here, a festival resplendent with the joy of sharing with family, friends and community marking the culmination of a month-long Ramadan fast that shapes the body, mind and soul.

🔗

Cecil Hammond, who shared a photo from the evening event on Instagram, captioned it "Bringing the legends together, one smile at a time."

Cordial relations

Interestingly, Burna Boy had released a single titled ‘Dangote’ in 2019 from his hit album "African Giant."

The song, while not directly about Dangote, uses his name as a symbol of ambition and wealth.

According to wealth ranking by the Forbes, Dangote is currently the wealthiest person in Africa with $23.9 billion and 86th in the world.

Since the video's release, fans have praised Dangote on social media for consistently ‘‘bridging the gap’’ between generations.

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy: What the numbers say - TRT Afrika

The musicians — arguably the best three of all time in Nigeria — have smashed records, filled concert halls, and lifted every available trophy in music. But, who among them is the best?

🔗

This isn't the first time Dangote has shared moments with entertainers. In the past, he's been seen alongside various prominent figures from the music business, including popular Nigerian artiste Davido.

This Iftar gathering with Burna Boy follows closely on the heels of another high-profile event where another Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, hosted Burna Boy, Hammond, and Wizkid at his home on Wednesday, February 28, for what was called a business dinner.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us