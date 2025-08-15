With his unique voice and captivating stage presence, Suldaan Seeraar Guhaad has become a superstar, sharing the rich musical heritage of the Horn of Africa with the world. His rise to fame marks a thrilling new era for Somali music, and fans everywhere are taking notice of this talented artist's meteoric ascent.

Known affectionately as Suldanka Geeska – the King of the Horn – he is more than just a musician; he is a true cultural ambassador, carrying the vibrant sounds of Somali music to every corner of the planet. Suldaan has built a massive global fanbase, with his hit tracks racking up tens of millions of views on YouTube.

He has earned the titles of the voice of a generation, the King of Somali Music, and the Prince of the Horn.

Suldaan's artistry is rooted in a deep-seated philosophy. "My aim is to unify people through music, creating one people and one community," he stated. "That is why I deliberately avoid songs about politics or other divisive themes. My ultimate goal is to make people feel happy, united, and inspired to live together."

Unique genre blends

Whether he is gracing the stage in Minneapolis, electrifying crowds in Hargeisa, or captivating audiences in Stockholm, Suldaan Seeraar effortlessly blends traditional Somali rhythms with a contemporary edge, proving that the voice of the Horn can indeed mesmerise the entire world.

The musician, who is 33 years old, was born in Dhanan, Ethiopia. His signature music style features mesmerising dance anthems, heart-melting romantic ballads, and uplifting songs devoid of political commentary or self-praise.

Instead, his lyrics focus on the universal themes of unity, love, and community spirit. This dedication to his audience and his apolitical stance has made him a beloved and unifying figure across diverse Somali communities worldwide.

For Suldaan, the stage has been calling his name since childhood. From leading the music team in school competitions with a confidence that defied his years, music wasn't just a hobby – it was destiny.

He grew up with a love for the simple joys: the thrill of football, the cool embrace of river swims, and the drama of Bollywood films. These passions, a blend of the active and the artistic, foreshadowed the multifaceted talent he would become. Suldaan moved to the city of Jigjiga, Ethiopia, in 2013, where his musical journey truly took flight. He joined the legendary local music group, the Ileys Band.

"My music journey took off in 2013, where I was able to fully pursue my talent," Suldaan tells TRT Afrika.

"I was able to record and perform in various cities and countries, and I am grateful that the hard work and belief have paid off." He often humbly refers to the Ileys Band as his musical family and ultimate training ground. Under their guidance, Suldaan polished his impressive vocals, honed his magnetic stage presence, and sharpened his songwriting prowess.

He credits this period as the bedrock of his professional career, the magical intersection where raw talent met the discipline of true artistry.

Limelight unveil

Suldaan's breakthrough as a solo artist came in 2018 with his song "Hamar Bila" (The Beautifier of the Capital), a glowing tribute to the women of Mogadishu that took the Somali airwaves by storm.

This song wasn’t just a hit; it was a cultural phenomenon, seamlessly weaving authentic Somali sounds with modern arrangements that resonated with audiences far beyond the Horn of Africa.