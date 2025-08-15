With his unique voice and captivating stage presence, Suldaan Seeraar Guhaad has become a superstar, sharing the rich musical heritage of the Horn of Africa with the world. His rise to fame marks a thrilling new era for Somali music, and fans everywhere are taking notice of this talented artist's meteoric ascent.
Known affectionately as Suldanka Geeska – the King of the Horn – he is more than just a musician; he is a true cultural ambassador, carrying the vibrant sounds of Somali music to every corner of the planet. Suldaan has built a massive global fanbase, with his hit tracks racking up tens of millions of views on YouTube.
He has earned the titles of the voice of a generation, the King of Somali Music, and the Prince of the Horn.
Suldaan's artistry is rooted in a deep-seated philosophy. "My aim is to unify people through music, creating one people and one community," he stated. "That is why I deliberately avoid songs about politics or other divisive themes. My ultimate goal is to make people feel happy, united, and inspired to live together."
Unique genre blends
Whether he is gracing the stage in Minneapolis, electrifying crowds in Hargeisa, or captivating audiences in Stockholm, Suldaan Seeraar effortlessly blends traditional Somali rhythms with a contemporary edge, proving that the voice of the Horn can indeed mesmerise the entire world.
The musician, who is 33 years old, was born in Dhanan, Ethiopia. His signature music style features mesmerising dance anthems, heart-melting romantic ballads, and uplifting songs devoid of political commentary or self-praise.
Instead, his lyrics focus on the universal themes of unity, love, and community spirit. This dedication to his audience and his apolitical stance has made him a beloved and unifying figure across diverse Somali communities worldwide.
For Suldaan, the stage has been calling his name since childhood. From leading the music team in school competitions with a confidence that defied his years, music wasn't just a hobby – it was destiny.
He grew up with a love for the simple joys: the thrill of football, the cool embrace of river swims, and the drama of Bollywood films. These passions, a blend of the active and the artistic, foreshadowed the multifaceted talent he would become. Suldaan moved to the city of Jigjiga, Ethiopia, in 2013, where his musical journey truly took flight. He joined the legendary local music group, the Ileys Band.
"My music journey took off in 2013, where I was able to fully pursue my talent," Suldaan tells TRT Afrika.
"I was able to record and perform in various cities and countries, and I am grateful that the hard work and belief have paid off." He often humbly refers to the Ileys Band as his musical family and ultimate training ground. Under their guidance, Suldaan polished his impressive vocals, honed his magnetic stage presence, and sharpened his songwriting prowess.
He credits this period as the bedrock of his professional career, the magical intersection where raw talent met the discipline of true artistry.
Limelight unveil
Suldaan's breakthrough as a solo artist came in 2018 with his song "Hamar Bila" (The Beautifier of the Capital), a glowing tribute to the women of Mogadishu that took the Somali airwaves by storm.
This song wasn’t just a hit; it was a cultural phenomenon, seamlessly weaving authentic Somali sounds with modern arrangements that resonated with audiences far beyond the Horn of Africa.
Suddenly, the world was listening, captivated by this fresh, exciting sound. His music earned him the prestigious Male Artist of the Year title at the 2019 Somali Glamour Awards in Kenya.
His electrifying performances also filled major venues in Minneapolis, London, and numerous European cities, leaving a trail of adoring fans in his wake. In a testament to his significant cultural impact, a prominent online media outlet, Somali magazine, recognised Suldaan Seeraar as one of the Most Influential Somali People in the Entertainment category in 2020.
Never one to rest on his laurels, Suldaan collaborated with Zambian R&B sensation Roberto and X General Ozzy in July 2020 for a remix of “African Woman” that has since garnered over 3 million views, a testament to his ability to bridge musical worlds.
Family also played a profound role in shaping the man behind the music. His father, a respected Somali Islamic scholar, instilled in him a deep appreciation for culture, the importance of community, and a genuine sense of humility.
International reach
April 2025 saw Suldaan reach an even wider international audience through his sensational collaboration with Kenyan Grammy Award winner Bien-Aimé Alusa Baraza, famously known as Bien, on the hit track “Safari.”
The music video, filmed against the stunning backdrop of Istanbul, Türkiye, became an instant sensation. It was a vibrant cross-cultural celebration of identity, movement, and the unifying power of music, amassing nearly five million views in a short span. “Safari” hit the coveted one million YouTube views mark within days of its release, proving its undeniable magic.
Most recently, in late July 2025, Suldaan’s star power reached new heights when he joined Nigerian global icon Davido on the “5IVE ALIVE” tour, performing to a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. His reach has extended through powerful partnerships.
"It meant a great deal to collaborate with a renowned artist like Kenya’s Bien," Suldaan said. "He actually reached out to me for the collaboration, and the song’s success is a testament to his incredible support and recognition of Somali talent." "Performing with great global African artists such as Nigeria’s Davido in front of a huge crowd, most of whom were non-Somali speakers, was a truly special moment and an honour."
The Somali diaspora and global music lovers alike eagerly await the chance to experience the magic of “Suldanka-Geeska” – the King of the Horn – live on stage. His rising star is punctuated by a series of landmark performances that have broken new ground for a Somali artist.
Suldaan became the first Somali artist to perform at the historic Troxy Theatre in London and filled thousands of seats in stadiums like the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Canada, the Target Center in Minneapolis, and Australia’s Thornbury Theatre.
Adding another feather to his already glittering cap, Suldaan Seeraar’s track, “Sacdiyo,” has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Golden Song of the Year 2025. He humbly cites Somali music legends Hassan Adan Samatar and Awale Aden as his inspirations, a nod to the rich musical heritage he so beautifully carries forward.
Beyond the bright lights and adoring fans, Suldaan found his own personal harmony in 2018 when he married his sweetheart, Amuun, with whom he has three young children.
For a man whose music unifies, soothes, and relays the rich Somali culture from one generation to the next, Suldaan Seeraar is nicknamed "Suldaanka Geeska," meaning "The King of the Horn.” And ever since he took the Somali music crown, Suldaan has never looked back.