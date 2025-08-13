Nigerian musician Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland have held a colourful white wedding in the United States' city of Miami.

According to Davido, the event which was held on Sunday, August 10th, cost 3.7 million US dollars to organise.

The ceremony was attended by Nigeria's elite, including Africa's richest person Aliko Dangote, the governor of Nigeria's southeastern state of Abia — Alex Otti, and Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke, who is the governor of southwestern state of Osun.

Others included former President of Nigeria's Senate Bukola Saraki, American gospel musician Kirk Franklin, Nigerian artistes Adenkule Gold and D'banj, as well as Ghana's Stonebwoy.

Davido told Chioma that despite performing on many stages world over, the Miami ceremony presented his "most nervous" moment.

The 32-year-old artiste described 30-year-old Chioma as his "love, peace and home," adding that Chioma came into his life "quietly and became the loudest and most beautiful part of it."

This is the third wedding ceremony the couple are holding after exchanging vows before a court in Nigeria's Lagos city in March 2023 and a traditional wedding, also in Lagos, in June 2024.

In a past interview, Davido said he met Chioma before the musician became widely famous.

The two met at Babcock University in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun in 2013.

Davido was pursuing a bachelor's degree course in music, while Chioma was pursuing a bachelor's degree course in economics at the institution. She later developed an interest in becoming a professional chef.