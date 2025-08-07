Türkiye and Syria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint Business Council aimed at re-establishing institutional cooperation between the two countries, Türkiye’s Trade Ministry announced.
The agreement on Wednesday was formalised during a roundtable meeting chaired by Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Shaar and Türkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar.
The session also included members of Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and a Syrian delegation, along with business leaders from both countries.
The discussions focused on cooperation opportunities within Syria’s post-war reconstruction process, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and public services through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.
“To re-establish institutional cooperation between the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to establish the Türkiye-Syria Business Council,” the Trade Ministry said in a statement.
“With nine additional MoUs signed between civil society organisations from both sides, a strong and sustainable foundation for cooperation has been created.”
The ministry emphasised that Türkiye will continue its efforts to enhance direct communication between the private sectors of both nations, with the aim of deepening and institutionalising economic and commercial relations.