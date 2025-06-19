For three days, 19th to 21st of June, the Moroccan port city of Essaouira again echoes with the sounds of soul-stirring rhythms, sacred chants, and genre-blending as it hosts the 26th edition of the Gnaoua and World Music Festival.

Gnaoua (Gnawa) music is a centuries-old tradition born from the experience of formerly enslaved Black Africans who settled in Morocco.

Gnaoua songs speak of exile, enslavement, and survival. Organisers say this year’s edition will feature 350 artists—including 40 revered Maalems (masters of Gnaoua music)—who will perform across 54 concerts set in open-air venues, historic landmarks, and intimate settings.

Initially, Gnaoua for many years was unpopular due to its minority roots and slave origins but has since evolved into one of North Africa’s most beloved musical forms.

Cultural beacon

Organisers have praised its rhythms, spiritual invocations and performances, which they say now serve as a cultural beacon and an expression of identity.

“With all these activities, the festival offers three days to feel, think, and be amazed. Three days to reconnect with what truly matters. In Essaouira, music brings together what the world keeps apart,” a statement on the festival website reads in part.

Gnaoua music, a blend of influences from many African locations, also blends with many different musical styles.

There is a theory that the Gnaoua music originally came from Kano in northern Nigeria, which is also in West Africa, like Mali.

Another theory suggests the name 'Gnaoua' originated from the name of the West African nation 'Guinea', known for its slave trade during the 11th century by European slave masters. Gnaoua music bands come mainly from the cities of Marrakech and Essaouira, which were historical send-off points of slaves shipped to Europe.

Event itinerary

Organisers of the Gnaoua festival have detailed a colourful programme which kicks off with a vibrant street parade. This is a gathering of all the Maalems of Gnaoua in a jubilant procession.

The Moulay Hassan stage will then host the opening concert, where Maalem Hamid El Kasri—one of the most respected figures in the Gnaoua tradition—will perform alongside Senegal’s Bakalama Company.

Beyond Gnaoua, the festival’s line-up embraces major voices from across the African continent and diaspora, including Cimafunk, the Afro-Cuban trailblazer; Tiken Jah Fakoly, the iconic Ivorian reggae legend; and Nigerian pop star CKay, known for his global chart-toppers.