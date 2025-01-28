Türkiye’s KAAN fighter jet set for deployment by 2030
TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye’s KAAN fighter jet set for deployment by 2030Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) aims to position Türkiye as a leader in sixth-generation fighter technology by 2030, signalling not only a national achievement but a strategic shift in global defence alignment.
A wide array of mission-enhancing features, including precision strike and internal weapon bays, will position KAAN as “the king of the skies” when it reaches Turkish airspace. / Turkish Aerospace Industries
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 28, 2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is on the verge of delivering KAAN, Türkiye's first indigenous fighter jet, to the nation's air force within the next five years. In a conversation with TRT World, TAI's CEO, Mehmet Demiroglu, emphasized the extensive efforts put into the development of this advanced aircraft, describing KAAN as "the king of the skies." He stated, "It will have pretty much everything that a flying platform can offer," showcasing the jet's impressive features.

Originally conceived as a fifth-generation fighter, KAAN showcases advanced stealth capabilities and is powered by twin engines capable of producing 13,000 kilograms of thrust each, enabling speeds of up to Mach 1.8. However, TAI's ambitions extend further with plans already being formulated for a sixth-generation version equipped with artificial intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and compatibility with unmanned aerial platforms. Demiroglu asserted that TAI is among the leading global players in developing sixth-generation aviation technology, with tests already in progress on its ANKA III combat drone and Hurjet trainer jet.

With the aim of modernizing Türkiye's air force and reducing reliance on outdated F-16s, KAAN is set to initiate a new era for the Turkish aviation sector. The project, which launched in 2016, saw its first flight earlier this year and is structured to radically transform Turkish air dominance through features like precision strike capabilities.

For Türkiye, which relied heavily on foreign defense imports two decades ago, KAAN signifies much more than just a military aircraft. It builds upon TAI's previous accomplishments, including the development of the Hurkus basic trainer and the recently upgraded Hurkus-2, which is expected to be delivered to the Turkish Air Force soon. The Hurjet, another innovative aircraft, has also seen successful test flights, further establishing TAI's reputation in the aviation industry.

Demiroglu highlighted the significance of these advancements, noting, "These are the training steps for KAAN," emphasizing how the design and functionality of training aircraft are streamlined for pilot progression from Hurkus to Hurjet and finally to KAAN. TAI's commitment to technology sharing and collaboration has garnered attention from international partners, especially in Africa and the Middle Eastern regions. According to Demiroglu, such partnerships have the potential to significantly enhance Türkiye's defense stature on the global stage and strengthen ties with allied nations.

Despite challenges, including a recent terrorist attack on TAI's headquarters in Ankara, the company remains resolute in its mission to contribute to Türkiye’s defense capabilities. As the country approaches the next phase of sixth-generation combat aircraft deployment, KAAN represents a pivotal milestone not only for national defense innovation but also for Türkiye's strategic positioning in the global defense landscape.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us