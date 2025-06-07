AFRICA
2 min read
Former chief justice who oversaw Nigeria's return to civilian rule dies
Former Chief Justice Mohammed Uwais was considered one of the most respected judges in Nigeria following his tenure from 1995 to 2006.
Former chief justice who oversaw Nigeria's return to civilian rule dies
Former Nigeria’s Chief Justice Mohammed Uwais. / Others
3 hours ago

Former Nigeria’s Chief Justice Mohammed Uwais, who oversaw the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999 after almost two decades of military rule, had died at the age of 89.

He was considered one of the most respected judges in Nigeria following his tenure from 1995 to 2006.

Among those who paid tribute to Uwais were President Bola Tinubu who wrote in a statement that his government was mourning “the death of this colossus”.

Tinubu praised the former chief justice for leading the judiciary “at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience and a sense of duty”.

“(Uwais) helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the chief justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999,” the president said.

As the chief justice of Nigeria, Uwais swore in Olusegun Obasanjo as elected president when the country returned to democracy in 1999 after years of military rule.

Since then, there has been no military takeover, enabling Nigeria to have the longest period of uninterrupted democracy in its history.

Opposition leader Atiku Abubakar said he was mourning "not only a towering figure in our judiciary but also my in-law”.

His legacy of integrity, fairness, and commitment to democratic reforms, especially through the Electoral Reform Committee, which he chaired, will continue to endure,” Abubakar said in a post on X social media.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Togolese artist, who police said was 'arrested for treatment', apologises for criticising president
New attack on Mali army post kills at least five people
AU raises concern over Trump's travel ban on seven African countries
Turkish President marks Eid al Adha with message of solidarity for Gaza, other conflict zones
China's BYD to nearly triple South Africa dealers' network by next year
Legislative elections: Burundi's unique way of forming its parliament
‘The spirit remains’: A 94-year-old Turkish faithful reflects on Hajj — then and now
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Cholera-prone African nations call for own vaccines
At least 14 people killed in RSF shelling of refugee camp in Sudan's Darfur
Deepening partnership fuels growth in Türkiye–EU trade: ministry
Africa needs own vaccines, Angola says as cholera death toll tops 700
Nearly 100 missing a week after floods tore through Nigerian town
UN calls for probe into mass graves at Libya detention centres
Africa continues campaign for permanent UN Security Council seat
Four opposition figures in Côte d'Ivoire barred from October presidential election
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us