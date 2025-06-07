Former Nigeria’s Chief Justice Mohammed Uwais, who oversaw the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999 after almost two decades of military rule, had died at the age of 89.

He was considered one of the most respected judges in Nigeria following his tenure from 1995 to 2006.

Among those who paid tribute to Uwais were President Bola Tinubu who wrote in a statement that his government was mourning “the death of this colossus”.

Tinubu praised the former chief justice for leading the judiciary “at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience and a sense of duty”.

“(Uwais) helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the chief justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999,” the president said.

As the chief justice of Nigeria, Uwais swore in Olusegun Obasanjo as elected president when the country returned to democracy in 1999 after years of military rule.

Since then, there has been no military takeover, enabling Nigeria to have the longest period of uninterrupted democracy in its history.

Opposition leader Atiku Abubakar said he was mourning "not only a towering figure in our judiciary but also my in-law”.

“His legacy of integrity, fairness, and commitment to democratic reforms, especially through the Electoral Reform Committee, which he chaired, will continue to endure,” Abubakar said in a post on X social media.