Nigerians are celebrating after the country's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, made history by winning the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket championship for a record fifth consecutive time.
They defeated Mali 78-64 in the final on Sunday at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
Despite trailing 26-20 at the end of the first quarter, Nigeria dominated the remaining three quarters to secure a commanding victory.
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the team.
‘‘Superb performance to become 5x consecutive Champions of Africa and seventh overall. Well done, Coach Rena and the team. You have made Nigeria proud. I am expecting you all, along with the trophy,’’ Tinubu said on X.
The finals was an anticipated 2021 rematch fuelled by a decade-long rivalry between the two teams.
Since 2011, Nigeria and Mali have faced off six times, with each team claiming three victories. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination en route to the final.
Nigeria topped Group D with a perfect 2-0 record, thanks to victories over Mozambique and Rwanda. They then dismantled Cameroon 83-47 in the quarterfinals, showcasing their dominance on the court as the tournament further highlights Africa’s basketball growth.
This final was also a rematch of the 2021 title game, where Nigeria emerged victorious with a 70-59 win. Eight players from each team that played in the 2021 championship game are were on the rosters for the latest epic final.
This marks Nigeria's seventh title in total and the championship win guarantees it a spot at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany.
Mali, South Sudan, and Senegal will compete in the qualification phase next March for a chance to join Nigeria at the World Cup.