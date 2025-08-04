Nigerians are celebrating after the country's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, made history by winning the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket championship for a record fifth consecutive time.

They defeated Mali 78-64 in the final on Sunday at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Despite trailing 26-20 at the end of the first quarter, Nigeria dominated the remaining three quarters to secure a commanding victory.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the team.

‘‘Superb performance to become 5x consecutive Champions of Africa and seventh overall. Well done, Coach Rena and the team. You have made Nigeria proud. I am expecting you all, along with the trophy,’’ Tinubu said on X.

The finals was an anticipated 2021 rematch fuelled by a decade-long rivalry between the two teams.