The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in the 2025 Women's AfroBasket final. Nigeria and Mali, both undefeated throughout the tournament, will clash for the championship title on Sunday, August 3, at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

This highly anticipated rematch is fuelled by a decade-long rivalry between the two teams. Since 2011, Nigeria and Mali have faced off six times, with each team claiming three victories.

Mali’s Les Aigles dominated the early encounters, including a 71-62 semifinal win in 2011 and a 78-45 group phase victory in 2013. However, Nigeria’s D'Tigress turned the tide in 2017 with a 48-47 semifinal win, marking the beginning of their African dominance.

Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination en route to the final. Nigeria topped Group D with a perfect 2-0 record, thanks to victories over Mozambique and Rwanda. They then dismantled Cameroon 83-47 in the quarterfinals, showcasing their dominance on the court as the tournament further highlights Africa’s basketball growth.

In the semifinals, Nigeria edged Senegal 75-68, securing their spot in the final. Mali, meanwhile, conquered Group B with victories over South Sudan and Cameroon. In the quarterfinals, Mali outclassed DR Congo 86-68, before outmaneuvering South Sudan 76-50 in the semifinals. Their strong team dynamics and strategic gameplay have made them a formidable opponent.

The final promises to be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched teams. Nigeria's roster boasts an average age of 28, while Mali's squad has an average age of 24, making them one of the youngest teams in the tournament. This contrast could play a significant role in determining the outcome.