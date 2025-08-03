The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in the 2025 Women's AfroBasket final. Nigeria and Mali, both undefeated throughout the tournament, will clash for the championship title on Sunday, August 3, at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
This highly anticipated rematch is fuelled by a decade-long rivalry between the two teams. Since 2011, Nigeria and Mali have faced off six times, with each team claiming three victories.
Mali’s Les Aigles dominated the early encounters, including a 71-62 semifinal win in 2011 and a 78-45 group phase victory in 2013. However, Nigeria’s D'Tigress turned the tide in 2017 with a 48-47 semifinal win, marking the beginning of their African dominance.
Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination en route to the final. Nigeria topped Group D with a perfect 2-0 record, thanks to victories over Mozambique and Rwanda. They then dismantled Cameroon 83-47 in the quarterfinals, showcasing their dominance on the court as the tournament further highlights Africa’s basketball growth.
In the semifinals, Nigeria edged Senegal 75-68, securing their spot in the final. Mali, meanwhile, conquered Group B with victories over South Sudan and Cameroon. In the quarterfinals, Mali outclassed DR Congo 86-68, before outmaneuvering South Sudan 76-50 in the semifinals. Their strong team dynamics and strategic gameplay have made them a formidable opponent.
The final promises to be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched teams. Nigeria's roster boasts an average age of 28, while Mali's squad has an average age of 24, making them one of the youngest teams in the tournament. This contrast could play a significant role in determining the outcome.
The winner will not only claim the African title but also secure a spot in the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin, according to FIBA.
With Nigeria averaging 77.5 points per game and Mali scoring 73, the stage is set for an intense battle. Nigeria’s strong offence and Mali's tenacious defence could make for an exciting matchup
This final is also a rematch of the 2021 title game, where Nigeria emerged victorious with a 70-59 win. Eight players from each team that played in the 2021 championship game are on the current rosters, adding an extra layer of familiarity and competitiveness to the contest.
As the two teams take to the court, the world will be watching with bated breath. Will Nigeria's experience and skill prevail, or will Mali's youthful energy and determination tip the scales?
The outcome is far from certain, but one thing is clear: this will be a game for the ages. The winner will bask in the glory of African supremacy and gear up for the challenges of the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.