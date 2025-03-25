Nigeria's Trans Niger oil pipeline has been fully restored and is working normally, after it was ruptured by a blast last week, Renaissance spokesperson Tony Okonedo said on Tuesday.

The Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), with a capacity of around 450,000 barrels per day, is one of two conduits that export Bonny Light crude from Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer.

Oil output through the TNP was rerouted to an alternative line after blasts ruptured the main link on March 19, according to Nigerian oil consortium Renaissance Group, which now owns Shell's former onshore subsidiary that operates the pipeline.