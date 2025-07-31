Galatasaray has reached a conclusion with Victor Osimhen's transfer from Napoli to the Turkish club giant, as thousands of fans greeted the striker upon his arrival in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, whom Galatasaray has long wanted to sign on a free transfer, arrived at the Atatürk Airport in Istanbul in the company of Galatasaray Sportif AŞ Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu.

“I don’t know what words to use to describe this. I feel amazing to be here. Look at the crowd; look at the people following the plane. I'm home. This is where I want to be. I'm happy to be here, to be back. I'd like to thank our president, Abdullah Kavukcu, George Gardi, Okan Buruk, and everyone who made my return possible,” Osimhen told reporters and fans.

The 26-year-old striker is expected to undergo medicals on Thursday, July 31, and following these checks, the star player will sign a full transfer contract with Galatasaray on August 2, TRT Spor reports.

‘Happy to be here’

“I'd also like to thank the fans who showed me they wanted me, who wanted me as much as I wanted them. I'm happy to be here. As I always say: The story continues. I'm happy to continue this story with Galatasaray," Osimhen added.