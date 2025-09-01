AFRICA
Ghana sacks Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo over abuse of office
The President of Ghana John Mahama has sacked the West African country's Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo after an investigation found her guilty of alleged abuse of office.
Gertrude Torkornoo has been Ghana's chief justice since 2023. / Ghana News Agency
September 1, 2025

The president of Ghana has sacked the West African country's chief justice after an investigation found her guilty of alleged abuse of office.

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, 61, the third woman to head Ghana's high court, was suspended from the post which she assumed in 2023 after several complaints were lodged against her.

President John Mahama established a five-member commission led by another Supreme Court judge to investigate the complaints, which included allegations of falsifying judicial records and misusing public funds.

The commission found that the grounds for the alleged acts "had been established and recommended her removal from office," a presidency statement said on Monday.

First time chief justice is hounded out of office in Ghana

"President John Dramani Mahama has... removed the Chief Justice… from office with immediate effect," it said.

It marked the first time that a sitting chief justice in Ghana was investigated and dismissed.

Mahama, who assumed office in January 2025, has vowed to tackle corruption in the country.

It was not immediately clear whether Torkonoo would face any criminal charges.

SOURCE:AFP
