WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
60 percent of young people between 18 to 24 expressed support for the Palestinian resistance group over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, according to online survey.
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Palestinians wave Hamas flags as 90 prisoners freed by Israel arrive in Beitunia near Ramallah on a Red Cross bus last January. / AFP
September 1, 2025

Some 60 percent of Generation Z in the US favor Palestinian resistance group Hamas over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, a new survey found.

As part of a broad set of questions, the survey asked online respondents: "In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?"

According to the online survey released this week, 60 percent of the young people aged between 18 to 24 expressed support for Hamas over Israel.

Recommended

Among the age groups that sided with Israel were 25-34-year-olds with 65 percent, 35-44-year-olds with 70 percent, 45-54-year-olds with 74 percent, 55-64-year-olds with 84 percent, and 65 and older with 89 percent.

The poll also found that voters were evenly divided on whether Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, with a 50-50 split.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us