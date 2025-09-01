Some 60 percent of Generation Z in the US favor Palestinian resistance group Hamas over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, a new survey found.

As part of a broad set of questions, the survey asked online respondents: "In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?"

According to the online survey released this week, 60 percent of the young people aged between 18 to 24 expressed support for Hamas over Israel.